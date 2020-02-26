Nach langer Pause : Entführt und vergewaltigt - Sängerin Duffy mit schockierender Nachricht

Sängerin Duffy. Foto: AP/Joel Ryan

London 2008 ging ihr Hit „Mercy“ um die Welt. In den Jahren danach wurde es leiser um Duffy. Jetzt - zwölf Jahre später - hat sie sich nach langer Pause zu Wort gemeldet. Ihr ist Schreckliches widerfahren.

Jahrelang war es still um Sängerin Duffy – nach dem Album „Endlessly“ im Jahr 2010 war von ihr in der Öffentlichkeit nichts mehr zu hören. Sie war einfach verschwunden.

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience. Jetzt hat sie sich zurückgemeldet und auf einem extra eingerichteten Instagram-Acocunt offenbart, dass sie vergewaltigt worden sei. Duffy, die 2008 mit „Mercy“ weltweit einen Hit landete, schreibt auf Instagram: „Die Wahrheit ist, und bitte vertraut mir, dass es mir jetzt gut geht und ich in Sicherheit bin, ich wurde vergewaltigt und unter Drogen gesetzt und einige Tage lang gefangen gehalten. Natürlich habe ich überlebt“.

Die Erholung von diesem traumatischen Erlebnis hätte viel Zeit in Anspruch genommen, schreibt die 35 Jahre alte Sängerin weiter. Ein Journalist habe sie kontaktiert, ihm vertraute sie sich an. Viele ihrer Fans hätten sich gefragt, warum es so still um Duffy geworden sei – jetzt wissen sie es.

An ihre Fans sendet sie einen Appell: „Ihr fragt euch, warum ich mich nicht entschieden habe, meine Stimme zu benutzen, um meinen Schmerz auszudrücken? Ich wollte der Welt nicht die Traurigkeit in meinen Augen zeigen. Ich habe mich gefragt, wie kann ich aus dem Herzen singen, wenn es gebrochen ist? Und langsam heilte es.“ Duffy, die mit Vornamen Aimee heißt, kündigt an, dass sie sich in den kommenden Wochen noch weiter zu dem Vorfall in einem schriftlichen Interview äußern wird.

Ob gerade jetzt der geeignete Zeitpunkt gekommen sei, über die Vergewaltigung zu sprechen, könne Duffy nicht genau erklären, schreibt sie. Als sie sich mit dem Journalisten zum Gespräch getroffen hatte, sei die Erleichterung groß gewesen, endlich über das Passierte zu sprechen: „Er war sehr freundlich und es war so befreiend, endlich etwas zu sagen.“