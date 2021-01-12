  1. Panorama
Dschungelcamp 2021: Kandidat Oliver Sanne - "Mister Germany" & Ex-Bachelor

Das ist Oliver Sanne : „Mister Germany“ geht in die Dschungelshow

Oliver Sanne (34) ist von Beruf Fitnessökonom und Gesundheitsberater. Foto: TVNOW/Oliversanne.Coaching

Düsseldorf Der in Düsseldorf wohnende Oliver Sanne nimmt an der neuen Staffel der RTL-Reality-TV-Show teil. Bekannt ist er unter anderem als Sieger eines Schönheitswettbewerbs und als „Bachelor“ 2015.

Er ist attraktiv. Das attestierte ihm zumindest die Jury beim nationalen Schönheitswettbewerb „Mister Germany“ im Jahr 2014. Denn dort ging Oliver Sanne als Gewinner heraus. Sein Preis: ein einjähriger Exklusiv-Vertrag mit der „Miss Germany Cooperation Deutschland“. Jetzt – über ein halbes Jahrzehnt später – geht der damals schönste Mann Deutschlands in die „Dschungelshow“.

Geboren wurde Sanne 1986 in Bonn. Nach dem Abitur absolvierte er ein duales Bachelor-Studium im Fach „Fitnessökonomie“. 2013 machte er sich als Fitnessökonom und Gesundheitsberater in Düsseldorf selbstständig. Noch heute lebt er in der Landeshauptstadt.

Den Titel „Bachelor“ darf Sanne übrigens nicht nur wegen seines abgeschlossenen Studiums tragen. Im Jahr 2015 nahm der Ex-„Mister Germany“ am RTL-Format „Der Bachelor“ teil – als der namensgebende und Rosen verteilende Protagonist der Show. Weitere Auftritte im Fernsehen hatte er unter anderem bei „Promi Big Brother – Die Late Night Show“, „Shopping Queen“, „Bachelor in Paradise“ und „Das große Sat1 Promiboxen“.

Nach dem Sieg im Ring machte Oliver Sanne, dessen Beziehung mit der beim Bachelor gefundenen Herzdame (Liz Kaeber) nicht lange anhielt, seiner jetzigen Verlobten Jill Rock einen Heiratsantrag. Die Hochzeit ist für dieses Jahr geplant.

Und da so eine Veranstaltung nicht immer ganz billig ist, kommt die „Dschungelshow“ dem 34-Jährigen recht gelegen. „Ich will ganz ehrlich sein, mich juckt natürlich das Taschengeld, was es da gibt“, sagt Sanne gegenüber RTL. „Meine Freundin will ein schönes Kleid haben, von daher müssen wir das irgendwie regeln, ne.“

(capf)