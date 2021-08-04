„Ihr seht mich wieder im Fernsehen“ : Dieter Bohlen kündigt TV-Comeback an

Palma de Mallorca/Berlin Dieter Bohlen hat sein Comeback angekündigt. „Die meistgestellte Frage in den letzten Monaten ist natürlich: Wann sehen wir Dich wieder im Fernsehen? Klar seht Ihr mich wieder im Fernsehen“, sagte Bohlen in einem Instagram-Video, das er von Mallorca aus postete.

Danach ließ er seine Fans an seinen Karriere-Überlegungen teilhaben: „Ich mach mir einfach Gedanken. Und ich will nicht einfach jetzt wieder in die Castingshow, da wieder irgendwelche Sänger bewerten. Wenn es irgendwie geht, will ich natürlich was komplett Neues machen, was Euch vom Hocker haut. Und das dauert natürlich, also gebt mir ein bisschen Zeit zum Nachdenken.“ Bohlen trat mit dunklem T-Shirt, kurzen Jeans-Hosen und undurchsichtiger Sonnenbrille vor die Kamera. Der Musikproduzent, Songwriter und frühere Sänger des Duos Modern Talking wirkte bei seinem Auftritt in dem Instagram-Video zwar routiniert heiter, aber auch etwas nachdenklich, fast kleinlaut.