„Die Wahrheit“ : Janet Jackson veröffentlicht Doku über ihr Leben

Los Angeles US-Popsängerin Janet Jackson bringt eine Dokumentation über ihr Leben heraus. Der Film „Janet“ erscheint im Januar 2022. Darin wolle sie „die Wahrheit“ zeigen.

Das kündigte die 55-Jährige auf Instagram an. Dazu teilte die Musikerin einen ersten Trailer zum Film. Neben persönlichen Aufnahmen - unter anderem aus ihrer Kindheit sowie von Konzerten - sind darin auch Ausschnitte aus Interviews mit anderen Promis zu sehen. „Sie ist eine starke Frau“, sagt etwa Sängerin Mariah Carey .

Fünf Jahre lang habe die Arbeit an dem Film gedauert, heißt es im Trailer. „Das ist meine Geschichte, von mir erzählt, nicht durch die Augen eines anderen“, sagt Jackson gegen Ende des Clips. „Das ist die Wahrheit. Nimm sie oder lass es, liebe sie oder hasse sie. Das bin ich.“ Sie sei aufgeregt, diese ersten Ausschnitte mit ihren Fans zu teilen, schrieb Jackson auf Instagram. Die Doku soll an zwei Abenden von den US-Privatsendern A&E und Lifetime ausgestrahlt werden. Über eine Ausstrahlung in Deutschland ist noch nichts bekannt.