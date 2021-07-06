Nach sechs Jahren Beziehung : Gwen Stefani zeigt Fotos von Hochzeit mit Blake Shelton

Tishomingo Vor sechs Jahren lernten sich Sängerin Gwen Stefani und Country-Musiker Blake Shelton als Coaches bei der US-Ausgabe von „The Voice“ kennen. Nun hat das Paar geheiratet und teilt die ersten Fotos im Netz.

US-Sängerin Gwen Stefani (51) hat ihren langjährigen Partner, Country-Musiker Blake Shelton (45), geheiratet. Beide teilten am Montag (Ortszeit) Bilder der Hochzeitsfeier auf Instagram. „3. Juli 2021. Träume werden wahr!!! (...) Ich liebe dich“, schrieb die frühere No-Doubt-Frontfrau dazu. Auf einem der Fotos steht das Paar neben einer mehrstöckigen weißen Torte, auf einem anderen fahren beide in einem Golfcart davon. Shelton trägt dabei Jeans und ein weißes Hemd mit schwarzer Weste, Stefani weiße Cowboystiefel und ein weißes Kleid mit Tüllrock, das von der Star-Designerin Vera Wang angefertigt wurde. Wie mehrere US-Medien berichteten, fand die Hochzeit auf Sheltons Anwesen in Tishomingo, Oklahoma statt.