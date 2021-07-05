FreeBritney : Courtney Love covert Hit von Britney Spears und kämpft mit den Tränen

Berlin US-Sängerin Courtney Love hat auf Instagram den Britney-Spears-Hit „Lucky“ gesungen und ist dabei in Tränen ausgebrochen. Love gilt als Unterstützerin von Britney Spears im Streit um die Vormundschaft.

„Ich weine tatsächlich gerade. Ich hasse es, wenn mir das passiert“, sagte die 56-Jährige in dem Video. „Warum kommen dann nachts diese Tränen?“ (English: „Then why do these tears come at night?“), heißt es in dem Song. In dem Lied wird das einsame Leben eines Hollywood-Stars beschrieben.