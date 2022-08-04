Drittes Kind mit John Legend : Chrissy Teigen nach Fehlgeburt wieder schwanger

Los Angeles Vorfreude bei Chrissy Teigen und John Legend: Das Model und der Sänger erwarten ihr drittes Kind. Vor knapp zwei Jahren hatte das Paar Schlagzeilen gemacht, als es von einer Fehlgeburt berichtete.

Einen Instagram-Post mit der frohen Kunde ergänzte Teigen am Mittwoch um zwei Fotos, die sie mit deutlich sichtbarem Babybauch zeigen. Nach emotional schwierigen Jahren „erfüllt wieder Freude unser Haus und unsere Herzen“, schrieb Teigen mit Blick auf ihre vor fast zwei Jahren erlittene Fehlgeburt. In ihrem Post berichtete sie auch vom Auf und Ab ihrer Schwangerschaft. Bisher laufe alles „perfekt und wunderschön“. Sie sei zuversichtlich.

2020 hatte das Paar in einem emotionalen Post vom Verlust ihres Sohnes in der 20. Schwangerschaftswoche berichtet. „Ich fahre ohne Baby aus dem Krankenhaus nach Hause“, schrieb sie und veröffentlichte ein Schwarz-Weiß-Foto, das sie weinend im Krankenhaus zeigt, und ein Foto, in dem sie das in ein Tuch gewickelte tote Baby im Arm hält.