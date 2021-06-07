Ankündigung auf Instagram : Rapper Bushido und Ehefrau bekommen Drillinge

Berlin Babyglück bei Bushido: Der Rapper verkündet auf Instagram die Schwangerschaft seiner Frau Anna-Maria Ferchichi. Das Paar erwartet eineiige Drillinge.

„Meine Frau ist mit eineiigen Drillingen schwanger. Bei all den Strapazen, hat uns das Schicksal einfach so unglaublich beschenkt“, schrieb Bushido am Montag auf seinem Instagram-Kanal. Dazu stellte er ein Bild, auf dem er seine Frau umarmt, beide halten die Hände auf ihren Bauch. Anna-Maria Ferchichi teilte den Beitrag in ihrer Instagram-Story und kommentierte: „Es gibt nichts Schöneres für mich!“.

„Eigentlich gehört dies nur in die Familie, aber da es bald vor Gericht thematisiert werden wird, möchten wir etwas mitteilen“, schrieb Bushido in seinem Instagram-Post.

In dem Prozess gegen einen Berliner Clanchef, in dem es um mutmaßliche Straftaten zum Nachteil von Bushido geht, soll Anna-Maria Ferchichi am 21. Juni als Zeugin gehört werden. Womöglich spielte der Rapper auf diesen Termin an. Für eine Stellungnahme dazu war er am Montagabend nicht zu erreichen.