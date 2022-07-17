Nach Karriereende : Bruce Willis kehrt an „Stirb Langsam“-Schauplatz zurück

Los Angeles Als Action-Held in dem Hochhaus-Thriller „Stirb Langsam“ wurde Bruce Willis 1988 weltbekannt - nun ist der Schauspieler an den Schauplatz des legendären Blockbusters zurückgekehrt.

Seine Frau, Emma Heming, postete auf Instagram ein kurzes Video, das den 67-Jährigen auf dem Dach des Bürohochhauses in Los Angeles zeigt. Willis, der krankheitsbedingt seine Filmkarriere beendet hat, lehnt an einem Geländer. Der Clip endet mit einigen Szenen aus dem „Die Hard“-Streifen, in denen Willis in der Rolle des Polizisten John McClane im Alleingang gegen Gangster kämpft und Geiseln aus dem besetzten Wolkenkratzer rettet.

Heming (44) versah das Video am Freitagabend (Ortszeit) mit dem Hinweis „Nakatomi Plaza 34 Jahre später“ in Erinnerung an den Kinostart im Jahr 1988. In dem Film heisst das Hochhaus Nakatomi Plaza, in Wirklichkeit ist es das 34-stöckige Fox Plaza Gebäude, wo der Thriller damals teilweise gedreht wurde. Nach dem Original-Hit drehte Willis noch vier Fortsetzungen, zuletzt 2013 „Stirb langsam – Ein guter Tag zum Sterben“.