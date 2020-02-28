Knacken inklusive : Britney Spears zeigt Video von ihrem Fußbruch

Los Angeles US-Popsängerin Britney Spears präsentiert ein Video, in dem sie sich beim Tanzen den Mittelfußknochen bricht - und entschuldigt sich dafür, dass das Knacken so laut zu hören ist.

„Ich habe sechs Monate lang nicht getanzt, so dass ich Vollgas gegeben habe“, schrieb die 38-Jährige am Donnerstag auf Instagram zu einem Video, das sie zum Song „Sex on Fire“ tanzend zeigt, bis hörbar ihr Fuß bricht. Und fügte an: „Tut mir leid, dass es so laut ist!“ Fans reagierten mit mitfühlenden Kommentaren.