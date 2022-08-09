„Hold Me Closer“ : Britney Spears startet Comeback mit Elton John-Duett

Los Angeles Lange Zeit hörte man von Britney Spears keine Musik, sondern Berichte über einen Vormundschafts-Rechtsstreit und einen Stalker-Ex-Gatten. Nun veröffentlicht die US-Sängerin ein Duett mit der britischen Pop-Legende Elton John.

Das Musiklabel Interscope Records gab am Montag die baldige Veröffentlichung einer Single namens „Hold Me Closer“ bekannt, ohne nähere Details zu nennen. John veröffentlichte bei Instagram ein Bild mit dem Songtitel vor rosa Hintergrund mit Emojis einer Rose und einer Rakete.

Die mit Hits wie „Oops! ... I Did It Again“ und „Baby One More Time“ zum Superstar gewordene Spears hat in den vergangenen Jahren vor allem mit ihrem Privatleben für Schlagzeilen gesorgt. Ende vergangenen Jahres wurde nach langem Rechtsstreit die seit 13 Jahren währende Vormundschaft beendet, die ihr Vater 2008 wegen psychischer Probleme der Sängerin übernommen hatte.