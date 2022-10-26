Drama um Radio-Moderator : Tim Gough stirbt während Live-Sendung

Lackford Drama live on air: In Großbritannien starb der Radio-Moderator Tim Gough während einer Live-Sendung. Er wurde gerade einmal 55 Jahre alt. Wie es zum überraschenden Todesfall kam.

Eigentlich wollte Tim Gough dem nachgehen, was er am liebsten macht: Das Programm des Radiosenders GenX Radio Suffolk mit seiner Moderation begleiten. Gough moderierte gerade das Frühstücksprogramm aus dem Homeoffice in seinem Gartenstudio in Lackford, als er plötzlich nicht mehr zu hören ist. Auch nach mehreren Minuten herrschte auf dem Sender Stille, bis der Chef des Moderators, James Hazell, reagierte und den Rettungsdienst alarmierte.