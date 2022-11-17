Ihr „Babygirl“ ist da : Sängerin Jasmin Wagner ist Mutter geworden

Berlin Die Sängerin Jasmin Wagner, bekannt als „Blümchen“, ist zum ersten Mal Mutter geworden. Die Geburt ihrer Tochter gab die 42-Jährige auf Instagram bekannt.

Sie teilte ein Foto, das die Füßchen ihres Babys zeigt. Dazu schrieb Wagner in Anlehnung an eines ihrer bekanntesten Lieder: „Mission completed! Herz an Herz mit unserem wunderschönen Babygirl.“