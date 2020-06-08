„Lieber Jahrgang 2020“-Video : Beyoncé verurteilt Rassismus und Sexismus in Rede an Abschlussklassen

US-Sängerin Beyonce während der Grammy-Verleihung 2017 in Los Angeles. Archivfoto. Foto: AP/Chris Pizzello

New York Pop-Ikone Beyoncé hat den Jugendlichen in den USA in einer Rede an die Abschlussklassen für ihren Einsatz gegen Rassismus gedankt. Außerdem prangerte die Sängerin den anhaltenden Sexismus in der Musikbranche an.

Der US-Superstar war einer von mehreren Prominenten, die sich am Sonntag in der virtuellen Abschlussfeier des Onlinedienstes YouTube unter dem Motto "Lieber Jahrgang 2020" an die Absolventen der Highschools und Colleges wandte.

Der US-Superstar bezog sich auf den Tod des Afroamerikaners George Floyd bei einem brutalen Polizeieinsatz in Minneapolis. Der Fall führte zu massiven Protesten gegen Rassismus und Polizeigewalt in den USA und anderen Ländern weltweit.

Beyoncé bedankte sich für die rege Teilnahme an den Protesten. "Danke, dass ihr eure kollektive Stimme nutzt, um die Welt wissen zu lassen, dass schwarze Leben zählen", sagte sie. "Mit euch, dieser neuen Generation von Highschool- und College-Absolventen, die wir heute feiern, hat echte Veränderung begonnen."

Die beliebte Sängerin nutzte die Gelegenheit auch, um den anhaltenden Sexismus in der Musikbranche anzuprangern. "Als Frau habe ich nicht genug weibliche Vorbilder gesehen, denen die Chance gegeben wurde, das zu tun, von dem ich wusste, dass ich es tun musste", sagte sie.

