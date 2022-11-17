“Bauer sucht Frau“-Paar : Antonia Hemer und Patrick Romer haben sich getrennt

Düsseldorf Sie lernten sich bei „Bauer sucht Frau“ kennen, nahmen an der „Couple Challenge“ teil und gewannen vor kurzem das „Sommerhaus der Stars“. Doch nach zwei Jahren Beziehung hat sich das Paar nun getrennt.

Als Liebespaar konnten Antonia Hemmer und Patrick Romer bereits bei der diesjährigen „Couple Challenge“ einen starken dritten Platz erreichen und gehörten zu den Favoriten im „Sommerhaus der Stars“, wo sie unter anderem auf Mario Basler und Kader Loth trafen. Dort fuhren sie sogar den Sieg ein, bekamen sich allerdings schon während der Sendung permanent in die Haare und Antonia verzweifelte oft an der herablassenden Art ihres Partners. Dies blieb nicht ohne Folgen für ihre Beziehung.

Der „Sommerhaus“-Fluch schlägt wieder zu

Kurz nach dem „Sommerhaus“, das im September 2022 ausgestrahlt wurde, schien noch alles gut zu sein. Trotz diverser Spekulationen um ihre Trennung, dementierten sie die Gerüchte. Sie hielten an zunächst an ihrem Liebesglück fest. Doch nun gab das Paar, die sich ursprünglich bei „Bauer sucht Frau“ kennengelernt hatte, über Instagram seine Trennung bekannt. „Irgendwann kommt der Moment, in dem man sich entscheiden muss, ob man die Seite umblättert oder das Buch schließt“, schrieb Antonia auf der Social Media Plattform und gab als einen der Gründe für die Trennung den hohen öffentlichen Druck an.