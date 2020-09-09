9. September 2020 um 20:47 Uhr
Es ist ein Junge
:
Alec und Hilaria Baldwin haben ihr fünftes gemeinsames Kind
Schauspieler Alec Baldwin und seine Frau Hilaria (Archivfoto).
Foto: dpa/Greg Allen
New York/Los Angeles Der US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin und seine Frau Hilaria sind zum fünften Mal Eltern eines gemeinsamen Kindes geworden. Das verkündete das Ehepaar über Instagram.
US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin (62, „Blue Jasmine“) und seine Frau, die Yoga-Lehrerin Hilaria, haben zum fünften Mal gemeinsam Nachwuchs bekommen. Die gebürtige Spanierin postete am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) auf Instagram ein Foto von dem neugeborenen Jungen, den sie in ihren Armen hält, mit Baldwin an der Seite. Der Junge sei in der Nacht zuvor geboren worden. „Er ist perfekt und wir könnten nicht glücklicher sein“, schrieb die 36-Jährige dazu. Den Namen wollten sie später bekanntgeben.
Auch Alec Baldwin postete das Familienbild auf Instagram mit dem Hinweis auf Spanisch, dass Nummer 5 da sei. Für ihn sei es schon das sechste Kind, fügte der Schauspieler hinzu.
Das seit 2012 verheiratete Paar hat bereits vier gemeinsame Kinder, Tochter Carmen Gabriela (7) und die Söhne Rafael Thomas (5), Leonardo Ángel Charles (knapp 4) und den zwei Jahre alten Romeo Alejandro David. Aus seiner Ehe mit der Schauspielerin Kim Basinger hat Baldwin Tochter Ireland (24).