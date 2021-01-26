  1. Panorama
„Wer stiehlt mir die Show“ : Wie Sieger Thomas Gottschalk Jokos ProSieben-Show einfach umkrempelt

Thomas Gottschalk gewann die vergangene Ausgabe von „Wer stiehlt mir die Show“ und führt am Dienstag nun durch die Sendung. Foto: dpa/Claudius Pflug

Köln/München Dienstag ist Showtag auf ProSieben. In der neuen Ausgabe von „Wer stiehlt mir die Show“ will sich Joko Winterscheidt seine Sendung von Entertainer Thomas Gottschalk zurückholen. Dabei hat das TV-Urgestein schon einiges verändert.

Kaum hat TV-Urgestein Thomas Gottschalk dem deutlich jüngeren Kollegen Joko Winterscheidt die Sendung abgeknöpft, setzt er eigene Akzente. Bei „Wer stiehlt mir die Show?“ soll von diesem Dienstag (20.15 Uhr) an die Auftrittsmusik ein Stück der Rockgruppe Van Halen sein, wie ProSiebenSat.1 am Montag mitteilte. Die Showband trägt den neuen Namen The Heisenbergs. Und das Studio wird um eine Bar erweitert. Bei der Sendung wollen vier Kandidaten - darunter drei Prominente - gewinnen und nächster Showmaster des Formats werden.

Die Idee stammt von Joko Winterscheidt, der als Gastgeber zuerst zwei Mal im Finale gegen Palina Rojinski und Elyas M’Barek seinen Titel verteidigt hatte. Am vergangenen Dienstag dann hatte der 70-jährige Gottschalk den 42-jährigen Winterscheidt vom Thron gestoßen. Nun wird Winterscheidt zum Kandidaten seiner ursprünglich eigenen Show. Gottschalk hingegen unterzeichnete einen Vertrag mit ProSieben.

„Die Älteren werden sich vielleicht noch an meinen Vorgänger erinnern“, sagte Thomas Gottschalk laut Mitteilung. „Ein junger Mann, der durchaus vielversprechend war. Aber wie das so oft ist in der heutigen Zeit: Seine Karriere war eine relativ kurze.“ Die neue Episode läuft unter dem Titel „Wer stiehlt Thomas Gottschalk die Show?“. Die Showreihe selbst behält aber ihren alten Namen und den Hashtag „#WSMDS“, wie ein Sendersprecher auf Nachfrage erläuterte.

(mja/dpa)