Show auf ProSieben : „Wer stiehlt mir die Show?“ mit Joko Winterscheidt kehrt zurück

Berlin In „Wer stiehlt mir die Show?“ kämpft Joko Winterscheidt um seinen Moderationsjob. In der neuen Staffel hat er wieder ehrgeizige Kontrahenten - die sogar vor Verletzungen nicht zurückschrecken.

+++ 2. August +++ „Wer stiehlt mir die Show?“ geht in die nächste Runde

TV-Entertainer sind durchaus ehrgeizig. Stefan Raab war beispielsweise dafür bekannt, in Wettbewerben wie der „Wok WM“ oder „Schlag den Raab“ bis aufs Äußerste zu gehen, um zu gewinnen. Auch Markus Lanz hat bei seinem „Wetten, dass..?“-Intermezzo viel Eifer gezeigt. Joko Winterscheidt nimmt es ähnlich ernst, wenn er die Moderation von „Wer stiehlt mir die Show?“ gegen mehrere Prominente verteidigen muss. Am Dienstag, 2. August um 20.15 Uhr startet bei ProSieben schon die vierte Staffel.

Das Prinzip der Sendung, die von der von Joko Winterscheidt (43) und Klaas Heufer-Umlauf (38) gegründeten Ideenschmiede Florida TV produziert wird, ist simpel: Drei Promis und ein Normalbürger, der sich vorher beworben hat, messen sich in mehreren Runden und scheiden nacheinander aus. Am Ende spielt eine oder einer von ihnen gegen Winterscheidt im Finalquiz. Der Preis: die Moderation der kommenden Sendung.

Schon häufiger konnten Stars so der Show ihren Stempel aufdrücken: Thomas Gottschalk moderierte „seine“ Ausgabe in der Premierenstaffel in alter „Wetten, dass..?“-Manier, Anke Engelke eröffnete „ihre“ Sendung in Anlehnung an den Eurovision Song Contest. Und Sänger Mark Forster verwandelte das Studio in die Fankurve seines Lieblingsclubs 1. FC Kaiserslautern.