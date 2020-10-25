  1. Panorama
The Voice of Germany 2020: Sendetermine & Sendezeiten - Alle Infos

Musik-Castingshow : The Voice of Germany - Sendetermine und Sendezeiten

Im Oktober gibt „The Voice of Germany“ wieder den Startschuss. Die zehnte Staffel birgt Überraschungen. Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen

Berlin „The Voice of Germany“-Fans dürfen sich freuen. Am 8. Oktober 2020 ist es wieder soweit und die Musik-Castingshow geht in die nächste Runde. In diesem Jahr sogar mit einer Jubiläumsstaffel und einigen Veränderungen.

Mit einer Jubiläumsstaffel geht „The Voice of Germany“ wieder an den Start. In der zehnten Staffel wird es einige Überraschungen geben. Erstmals sitzen gleich sechs Coaches auf den roten Stühlen und kämpfen um die besten Talente Deutschlands. Wann und wo Sie „The Voice of Germany“ 2020 live im TV oder im Stream schauen können, erfahren Sie hier.

Wann ist der Starttermin von „The Voice of Germany“ 2020?

Am Donnerstag, den 8. Oktober 2020 soll „The Voice of Germany“ in die zehnte Staffel gehen. 2019 bestand die Staffel aus 17 Folgen inklusive Live-Shows. Wie viele Episoden die zehnte Staffel bereit hält, ist noch nicht bekannt.

Die ersten zehn Sendetermine von „The Voice of Germany“ 2020

Übertragung: Zweimal die Woche im Wechsel bei ProSieben und Sat.1

Auch wenn sich in diesem Jahr einiges ändert, bleibt eines gleich: Wie bereits in den letzten neun Staffeln wird auch die zehnte Staffel von „The Voice of Germany“ immer donnerstags um 20.15 Uhr auf ProSieben und sonntags um 20.15 Uhr auf Sat.1 ausgestrahlt.

„The Voice of Germany“ 2020: Ganze Folgen als Wiederholung

Wenn Sie eine Live-Folge auf ProSieben oder Sat.1 verpassen, können Sie die neusten Episoden von „The Voice of Germany“ auch jederzeit im Live-Stream verfolgen. Hierfür bietet die ProSiebenSat.1 Medien-Gruppe ihren kostenfreien Streaming-Dienst Joyn an.

Ganze Folgen können Sie als Wiederholung sonst auch auf der „The Voice of Germany“-Website schauen.

