Neue Staffel von „The Crown“ : So sieht Elizabeth Debicki als Prinzessin Diana aus

Los Angeles Netflix hat den Fans von „The Crown“ am Dienstag einen ersten Blick auf die zukünftigen Royal-Darsteller gewährt. Dominic West (Prince Charles) und Eizabeth Debicki (Diana) spielen das unglückliche Ehepaar.

Mit blonder Kurzhaarfrisur sieht die australische Schauspielerin Debicki (30, „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.“, „Tenet“) Lady Di verblüffend ähnlich. In dem Porträt-Foto liegt sie mit verträumten Blick auf einem Sofa. Der britische Schauspieler West (51, „Colette“) setzt als Charles ein ernstes Gesicht auf. Er löst Josh O’Connor ab, der in den letzten beiden Staffeln den jüngeren Charles spielte, während Debicki auf Darstellerin Emma Corrin folgt. Die fünfte Staffel soll Anfang der 1990er Jahre spielen, als die Ehe von Diana und Charles bereits zerrüttet war.