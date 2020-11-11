11. November 2020 um 13:10 Uhr
Achte Staffel der Musik-Show
:
Johannes Oerding wird neuer „Sing meinen Song“-Gastgeber
Sänger Johannes Oerding spielt bei einem Konzert auf der Gitarre.
Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve)
Köln Fernsehsender Vox hat Gastgeber und Gäste für die neue Staffel der Musik-Show „Sing meinen Song - das Tauschkonzert“ bekanntgegeben. Darunter auch den Nachfolger von Michael Patrick Kelley.
Popsänger und Songschreiber
Johannes Oerding wird die achte Staffel von „ Sing meinen Song - Das Tauschkonzert“ als Gastgeber moderieren. Dies gab der Fernsehsender Vox neben zukünftigen Gästen und neuen Genres bekannt. Oerding (38), der im vergangenen Jahr selbst Gast der Sendung war, löst damit Michael Patrick Kelley ab.
Zuschauer können sich auf „Mighty Oaks“-Frontmann Ian Hooper (34), Singer-Songwriter Joris (30), Rapperin und Sängerin Nura (31), die Schweizer Pop- und Soulsängerin Stefanie Heinzmann (31),
Reggae-Star Gentleman (45) und Show-Ikone DJ BoBo (52) freuen.
Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie werden die Dreharbeiten zur achten Staffel voraussichtlich erst Anfang nächsten Jahres stattfinden, erstmals in Deutschland. Die Ausstrahlung ist für das Frühjahr 2021 geplant.