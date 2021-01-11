Kultserie aus Amerika : „Sex and the City“ erhält eine Neuauflage

Die vier Hauptdarstellerinnen der Original-Serie: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall und Cynthia Nixon (von links) bei der Premiere des Kinofilms „Sex and the City 2“. Foto: dpa/Daniel Deme

New York Im späten Frühjahr beginnen die Dreharbeiten für das Revival namens „And Just Like That“. Drei der vier Hauptdarstellerinnen des Originals werden dort wieder zu sehen sein.

Es sind gute Nachrichten für Fans von „Sex and the City“: Die Kultserie um New Yorker Frauen und ihre Liebesabenteuer wird neu aufgelegt. Das gab der Streamingdienst HBO Max am Sonntag bekannt. Mit „And Just Like That“, wie das Revival heißen wird, wird ein neues Kapitel basierend aus dem Buch „Sex and the City“ und der Original-TV-Serie erzählt. Mit an Bord sind Sarah Jessica Parker (55), Cynthia Nixon (54) und Kristin Davis (55) als Hauptdarstellerinnen und ausführende Produzentinnen.

Parker spielt erneut die Kolumnistin Carrie Bradshaw, Davis die brünette Galeristin Charlotte York und Cynthia Nixon die rothaarige Anwältin Miranda Hobbes. Von der Originalbesetzung fehlt Kim Cattrall (64) in der Rolle der zickigen Samantha Jones.

Die Neuauflage soll den drei Freundinnen auf ihrer Reise „von der komplizierten Realität von Leben und Freundschaften in ihren Dreißigern“ zu der „noch komplizierteren Realität“ ab 50 folgen, heißt es in der Mitteilung. Geplant sind zehn halbstündige Episoden mit Drehstart in New York im späten Frühjahr.

Auf Instagram posteten Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis und Cynthia Nixon am Sonntag einen kleinen Videoteaser mit Szenen aus Manhattan. „Ich wunderte mich schon, wo sie jetzt sind“, schrieb Parker zu dem Video. „Alles ist möglich“, kommentierten Davis und Nixon.

Die vielfach preisgekrönte HBO-Serie lief in den USA von 1998 bis 2004. Auf die sechs Serien-Staffeln folgten zwei Spielfilme: „Sex and the City - Der Film“ (2008) und „Sex and the City 2“ (2010).

(dpa/capf)