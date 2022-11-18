„Promi Big Brother“-Kandidat : Jeremy Fragrance – wer ist der aufgedrehte Internet-Star?

Köln Am 18. November ist es soweit: Die zehnte Staffel von „Promi Big Brother“ startet und einmal mehr sind schillernde Persönlichkeiten aus Deutschland mit dabei. Darunter auch Internet-Star Jeremy Fragrance. Doch wer ist er überhaupt?

In der aktuellen Staffel von „Promi Big Brother“ ziehen wieder 15 mehr oder weniger bekannte Promis in den Fernsehcontainer. Dort werden sie ab dem 18. November 2022 dreieinhalb Wochen miteinander verbringen, bis im Finale am 7. Dezember der Sieger oder die Siegerin der Jubiläumsstaffel gekürt wird. Mit dabei sind diesmal unter anderem Sänger Jay Khan, „DSDS“-Dauerkandidat Menderes, Erotikmodel Micaela Schäfer und Internet-Phänomen Jeremy Fragrance. Letzterer dürfte vielen noch unbekannt sein.