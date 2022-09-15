Jubiläumsstaffel der Realityshow : Das müssen Sie zu „Promi Big Brother“ 2022 wissen

Unterföhring Am 18. November läuft die neue Staffel der Realityshow „Promi Big Brother“ bei Sat.1. Auch in diesem Jahr stellen sich die Kandidatinnen und Kandidaten erneut den prüfenden Blicken des „großen Bruders“.

Die Jubiläumsstaffel von „Promi Big Brother“ steht in den Startlöchern. Ab dem 18. November müssen zahlreiche Prominente in der zehnten Staffel vor laufender Kamera unter einem Dach miteinander leben und auskommen. Wie der Sender bekannt gab, wird die Show damit erstmals in den Wintermonaten und nicht wie gewohnt im Spätsommer stattfinden. „Dieses Jahr feiern wir die zehnte Staffel des Reality-Hits - und das erstmals im Winter. Während anderswo der Ball durch die Wüste rollt, wird bei uns um den Reality-Thron und 100.000 Euro gekämpft“, erklärte SAT.1-Senderchef Daniel Rosemann.