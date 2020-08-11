Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Auch in Staffel 8 von "Promi Big Brother" auf Sat.1 mussten nach und nach die Prominenten wieder aus dem Haus ausziehen. Wir zeigen, wer wann raus musste. Kathy Kelly ist noch dabei. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Emmy Russ ist ebenfalls noch dabei. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Ballermann-Star Ikke Hüftgold ist weiter Bewohner im Haus. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Ex-Tennisspielerin Claudia Kohde-Kilsch hat es als erste getroffen: Sie musste bereits an Tag vier ausziehen. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Senay Gueler ist weiter mit dabei. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Auch Adela Smajic ist weiter Bewohnerin des „Promi Big Brother“-Hauses. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Noch mit dabei ist auch Jasmin Tawil. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Für Udo Bönstrup war es bereits einmal knapp, er ist aber weiter mit dabei. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Stefan Menne Die ehemalige Dschungelkönigin Jenny Frankhauser ist noch unter den Bewohnern. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Elene Lucia Ameur ist weiter mit dabei. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Im Haus ist weiter Mischa Mayer. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Ex-Spielerfrau Simone Mecky-Ballack ist noch dabei. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Noch mit dabei: Ramin Abtin. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Sascha Heyna ist noch mit dabei. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Kommentatoren-Legende Werner Hansch ist noch dabei. Promi Big Brother 2020: Wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Marc Rehbeck Noch nicht raus ist auch Katy Bähm. Alle Infos zu „Promi Big Brother 2020“ finden Sie hier. Das sind die Kandidaten bei „Promi Big Brother“ 2020. Auch interessant Sat.1-Show : Das sind die Kandidaten bei "Promi Big Brother" 2020 Fotos : Das passierte in Folge 9 bei „Promi Big Brother“ Fotos : Big Brother - Die Kandidaten Fotos : Silvia Wollny gewinnt das Finale von Promi Big Brother zurück weiter