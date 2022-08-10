“Princess Charming“ : Hanna Sökeland erste lesbische Frau auf Playboy-Cover

München Hanna Sökeland will ein Statement setzen. Darum lässt sich die „Princess Charming“ für den Playboy ablichten. Was sie damit bezwecken möchte und warum sie ein Nackt-Shooting auch anderen Frauen empfiehlt.

Als „Princess Charming“ suchte die 28-jährige Wahl-Hannoveranerin Hanna Sökeland nach ihrer großen Liebe . Seit Dienstag, 2. August ist die Staffel nun vorbei und Hanna hat sich wenig überraschend für Jessy entschieden. Nun gibt es aber andere Schlagzeilen um die Princess: Sie wird in der September-Ausgabe des Lifestyle-Magazins Playboy abgelichtet - und zwar auf dem Cover. Damit ist sie die erste lesbische Frau, der diese Ehre zuteil wird. Hanna will damit als Vorbild vorangehen und erklärt in einem Interview mit dem Männer-Magazin: „Ich wünsche mir, dass mehr Frauen ein Nackt-Shooting machen. Man arbeitet viel mit sich und seinem Körper, ist viel mehr man selbst – und wenn man dann sieht, wie schön das Ergebnis ist, ist das ein unglaubliches Gefühl.“

Aber auch sonst möchte Hanna mit ihrem Auftritt im Playboy ein wichtiges Statement setzen und nicht nur über ihre Sexualität definiert werden. „In meinem Leben bin ich oft in die Situation gekommen, dass meine Beziehung nicht akzeptiert und ernst genommen wurde“, erklärte sie gegenüber dem Magazin. Für die Gesellschaft wünscht sie sich daher, „dass man gar nicht mehr darüber sprechen muss, was für eine sexuelle Orientierung man hat. Sondern dass es einfach akzeptiert wird. [...] Das ist etwas, was mich total stört: Ich bin lesbisch, und das ist dann gefühlt das Einzige, was mich definiert. Dabei gibt es in mir drin zigtausend Eigenschaften, die mich und meine Persönlichkeit ausmachen. Meine Sexualität ist nur ein Teil davon.“