RTL-Tanzshow „Let's Dance“ 2024 – welche Promis sind raus?
Wer überzeugt bei "Let's Dance" 2024? Wer ist schon raus? Wir zeigen, welche Kandidaten und Profitänzer der 17. Staffel wann ausgeschieden sind.
Tony Bauer (28)
Comedian
Biyon Kattilathu (39)
Autor und Motivationstrainer
Tillman Schulz (34)
Unternehmer und „Höhle der Löwen“-Investor
Stefano Zarrella (33)
Food Creator
Mark Keller (58)
Schauspieler & Sänger
Gabriel Kelly (22)
Sänger
Detlef Soost (53)
Coach
Sophia Thiel (28)
Sportlerin & Content Creatorin
Maria Clara Groppler (24)
Comedienne
In der Show vom 1. März war dann aber bereits Endstation. Für Maria Clara Groppler ging es nicht weiter.
Lulu (31)
Sängerin
Lina Larissa Strahl (26)
Schauspielerin und Singer-Songwriterin
Jana Wosnitza (30)
Sportjournalistin & NFL-Moderatorin
Eva Padberg (43)
Model und Sängerin
Zuletzt aktualisiert:
03.03.2024