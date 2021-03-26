„Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius Moderatorin Lola Weippert tanzt mit Christian Polanc. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius „Prince Charming“ Nicolas Puschmann (r.) tanzt mit Vadim Garbuzov. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius Model Kim Riekenberg tanzte mit Pasha Zvychaynyy. Die zweite Liveshow war ihr letzter Auftritt. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius Schauspieler Erol Sander tanzt mit Marta Arndt. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius DSDS-Kandidatin Vanessa Neigert tanzt mit Alexandru Ionel - aber nur einmal. Sie schied in der ersten Folge aus. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius Schlagersänger Mickie Krause tanzt mit Malika Dzumaev. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius Auma Obama, die Halbschwester von Barack Obama, tanzt mit Andrzej Cibis. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius Ex-Fußballer Rurik Gislason tanzt mit Tanzpartnerin Renata Lusin um den Sieg. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius Boxer Simon Zachenhuber tanzt mit Patricija Belousova. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius RTL-Reporter Kai Ebel tanzt mit Kathrin Menzinger. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius Schauspielerin Valentina Pahde tanzt mit Valentin Lusin. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius Sängerin Ilse DeLange tanzt mit Evgeny Vinokurov. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius Sängerin Senna Gammour tanzt mit Robert Beitsch. In der dritten Folge kommt das Aus - obwohl drei andere Paare noch weniger Jury-Punkte bekommen. „Let's Dance“ 2021 - wer ist raus? Foto: dpa/Andreas Rentz Ex-“Tagesschau“-Sprecher Jan Hofer will auch gewinnen. Hier finden Sie alle Infos zu „Let’s Dance“. Auch interessant Fotos : Das sind die Profi-Tänzer bei Let’s Dance 2021 Fotos : Das sind die Teilnehmer bei „Let’s Dance“ 2021 ProSieben-Show : „The Masked Singer“ 2021 - wer ist raus? RTL-Show : "Der Bachelor" 2021: Wer ist raus? Und wer ist noch dabei? zurück weiter