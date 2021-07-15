Realityshow in Sat.1 : „Promi Big Brother“ schickt seine Bewohner ins All

Unterföhring Im Sommer ist es wieder so weit: Am 6. August startet die neue Staffel Promi Big Brother auf Sat.1. Nun haben die Macher angekündigt, wohin die Kandidaten ziehen werden.

Vergangenes Jahr hausten die Kandidaten bei „Promi Big Brother“ in Schloss und Märchenwald. Nun hat der Sender enthüllt, in welcher Szenerie sich die Teilnehmer in diesem Jahr bewähren müssen: Es geht ins Weltall. „Ein kleiner Schritt für einen Promi, ein großer Schritt für Big Brother“, beschreibt Sat.1 das neue Motto der Staffel. Los geht es dann am 6. August ab 20.15 Uhr. Dort sollen die Kandidaten gescannt und auserkoren werden, wer abheben darf, schreibt der Sender.