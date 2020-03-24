24. März 2020 um 23:45 Uhr
Nach „Quarantäne-WG“ heute Abend
:
Kandidat knackt heute die Millionenfrage bei „Wer wird Millionär“
Moderator Günther Jauch mit seinen heutigen Kandidaten (v.l.) Ronald Arnhold, Besirat Killian, Ronald Tenholte, Johanna Dost , Daniel Gottwald, Dominik Lutzke, René Frauenkron, Carla Kruckenberg.
Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius
Köln Heute Abend startet „Wer wird Millionär“ später als gewohnt. Dafür gibt es dann einen neuen Millionär, der die höchste Frage richtig beantwortet hat.
„Wer wird Millionär“ läuft dienstags eigentlich um 20.15 Uhr. Durch die neue Sendung „Quarantäne-WG“ mit Günther Jauch, Oliver Pocher und Thomas Gottschalk, startet die Ratesendung heute Abend allerdings erst um 21.15 Uhr – wartet aber dafür mit einem neuen Millionär auf. Denn einer der acht Kandidaten wird in der Quizsendung den Hauptgewinn kassieren.Das teilte RTL am Dienstagmittag mit.
Welcher Kandidat oder welche Kandidatin den Jackpot knacken wird, ist noch nicht bekannt. In der XXL-Folge wird übrigens zum 88. Mal die Millionenfrage gestellt. Erst Mitte März stellte Jauch die Frage aller Fragen, die im „Zocker-Special“ allerdings zwei Millionen Euro wert war. Damals scheiterte der Pfarrer
Lukas Gotter an der Frage: „Wer unterzeichnete 1990 den deutschen Einigungsvertrag?“. Die Antwortmöglichkeiten: Wolfgang Schäuble, Helmut Kohl, Hans-Dietrich Genscher und Thomas de Maizière.
Gotter wählte den Telefonjoker, sein Vater am anderen Ende der Leitung nannte die richtige Antwort (Schäuble), doch der Pfarrer traute sich nicht zu zocken und nahm so 750.000 Euro mit nach Hause.
Einer dieser acht Kandidaten wird neuer Millionär bei Günther Jauch:
Ronald Arnhold (44, Veranstaltungsmanager & Gastronom aus Erlangen) ist Überhangskandidat und steht vor Frage 9. Besirat Killian (47, Promovendin Erziehungswissenschaften aus Köln).
Neue RTL-Sendung mit Jauch, Gottschalk und Pocher
: Willkommen in der Quarantäne-WG - so lief die erste Sendung
Show ohne Publikum
: „Wer wird Millionär?“ führt neue Joker ein
TV-Sendung zur Corona-Krise
: RTL startet tägliche „Quarantäne-WG“ mit Jauch, Pocher und Gottschalk
Ronald Tenholte (35, Besitzer einer Saft- und Smoothiebar aus Köln). Johanna Dost (32, Schauspielerin und Synchronsprecherin aus Berlin). Daniel Gottwald (36, Vertriebsleiter in der Möbelbranche aus Leipzig). Dominik Lutzke (41, Dachdecker aus Bad Sassendorf). René Frauenkron (55, Unternehmer für Pflanzen- und Frittierfette aus Dortmund). Carla Kruckenberg (73, Rentnerin aus Essen)