15 Minuten Sendezeit auf ProSieben : Joko und Klaas schenken iranischen Aktivistinnen ihre Instagram-Accounts

Düsseldorf Joko Winterscheidt und Klaas Heufer-Umlauf haben sich erneut 15 Minuten Sendezeit auf ProSieben erspielt und nutzen diese, um auf die Proteste im Iran aufmerksam zu machen. Um den Menschen dort Gehör zu verschaffen, verschenken sie Ihre Instagram-Reichweite an zwei Aktivistinnen.

Es waren drastische Bilder, die über den Videowürfel liefen. Bilder von Protesten im Iran , in der Hand gehaltenen Kopftüchern. Von massiver Polizeigewalt, blutend am Boden liegenden Menschen und verletzten Kindern. Da, wo mittwochs um 20.15 Uhr eigentlich TV Total läuft, war das ein starker Kontrast.

Eine Sprecherin ordnete die Proteste ein, sprach von Verletzten und Toten - und dem Mut der Protestierenden. Genauer: dem Mut der Frauen und ihrer feministischen Bewegung. Eine Bewegung, die seit Wochen gegen das reaktionäre Regime im Iran rebelliert, seit die 22-Jährige Mahsa Amini in Polizeigewahrsam getötet wurde. Die junge Frau war festgenommen worden, weil sie ihr Kopftuch nicht so getragen hatte, wie es dem Regime gefiel. Das Kopftuch ist das Symbol der Unterdrückung von Frauen in dem islamischen Land. Und dessen Ablegen ein Zeichen des Protests.