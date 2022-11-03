“Die Höhle der Löwen“ : Diese zwei Löwen sind in der neuen Staffel nicht mehr dabei

Diese zwei Löwen sind in der neuen Staffel nicht mehr dabei

Düsseldorf Im Sommer lief bereits die zwölfte Staffel von „Die Höhle der Löwen“. Für die neue Staffel stehen nun einige Neuerungen fest. Unter anderem sind zwei Löwen nicht mehr mit dabei. Wer dafür ins Investorenteam kommt.

Unter anderem soll der 33-jährige Unternehmer Tillman Schulz bei Staffel 13 dabei sein. Er ist Inhaber und Geschäftsführer des Lebensmittelherstellers MDS Holding und soll bereits die ersten Folgen der neuen Staffel abgedreht haben. Zudem wird er der DHDL-Jury wohl länger erhalten bleiben und demnach auch in Staffel 14 und 15 teilnehmen.

Allerdings müssen für den neuen Investor und eine Investorin auch zwei Löwen die Show verlassen. So wurde bereits im Mai bekannt, dass die Unternehmerin Janna Ensthaler wohl den Platz von Nico Rosberg einnehmen wird. Als ehemalige Unternehmensberaterin (Bain & Company) und Mitgründerin des Kosmetikboxen-Versenders Glossybox würde sie einiges an Expertise mitbringen, um die Jury zu unterstützen. Des weiteren hieß es in dem Bericht der „Bild“, Rosberg würde sich zwar als Marke gut verkaufen, doch bringe „wenig Unternehmer-Geschick“ mit.