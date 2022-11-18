Nach 17 Jahren : Ellen Pompeo gibt ihre Rolle bei „Grey’s Anatomy“ auf

Düsseldorf In ihrer Rolle als Meredith Grey wurde sie von Fans der erfolgreichen Arztserie “Grey’s Anatomy“ gefeiert. Nun hat Schauspielerin Ellen Pompeo ihren Rückzug aus der Serie auf Instagram verkündet.

Damit endet Pompeos Zeit bei der Arztserie nach 17 Jahren in der Hauptrolle. Die Schauspielerin gab erst vor wenigen Monaten bekannt, dass sie aufgrund der Hauptrolle in einer neuen Serie in der 19. Staffel nur in acht von 22 Folgen zu sehen sein werde. Ähnlich schleichend erfolgte der Ausstieg ihres ehemaligen Serien-Kollegen Patrick Dempsey, der als Dr. Derek Shepherd eine Staffel vor seinem Aus immer weniger auf der Bildfläche zu sehen war.