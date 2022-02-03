„Germany‘s Next Topmodel“ 2022 : Am 3. Februar geht es los – diese Kandidatinnen überraschen

Am 3. Februar geht es los – diese Kandidatinnen überraschen

„Germany‘s Next Topmodel“ 2022

Düsseldorf Die neue Staffel von „Germany‘s Next Topmodel“ steht in den Startlöchern. 31 Kandidatinnen kämpfen um die Krone. 2022 ist jedoch einiges anders. Wir halten Sie auf dem Laufenden.

In diesem Jahr steht bei „Germany‘s Next Topmodel“ erneut die Vielfalt im Fokus – und die ist größer als je zuvor, wie Heidi Klum sagt. Es sind nicht nur Kandidatinnen dabei, die mehr wiegen als das Durchschnittsmodel oder Narben am Körper tragen, sondern auch Frauen über 60. Die Kandidatinnen sind ihren Angaben zufolge zwischen 18 und 68 Jahre alt, zwischen 1,54 und 1,95 Meter groß, sie tragen Kleidergrößen zwischen 30 und 54. Weitere Informationen finden Sie hier.