„Germany‘s Next Topmodel“ 2022 : Ehemalige Teilnehmerin kehrt als Gastjurorin zurück

„Germany‘s Next Topmodel“ 2022

Düsseldorf Die neue Staffel von „Germany‘s Next Topmodel“ läuft. 31 Kandidatinnen kämpfen um die Krone. Ein bekanntes Gesicht kehrt nach vielen Jahren in die Show zurück. Hier halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

Sarina Nowak wird Gastjurorin in der 17. Staffel von „Germany’s Next Topmodel“. Die heute 28-Jährige nahm als 16-Jährige im Jahr 2009 an der ProSieben-Show teil. Damals wurde sie Sechste. Heute ist sie erfolgreiches Curvy Model.