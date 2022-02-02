„Germany‘s Next Topmodel“ 2022 : Am 3. Februar geht es los – diese Kandidatinnen überraschen

Düsseldorf Die neue Staffel von „Germany‘s Next Topmodel“ steht in den Startlöchern. 31 Kandidatinnen kämpfen um die Krone. 2022 ist jedoch einiges anders. Wir halten Sie auf dem Laufenden.

Den Titelsong für die 17. Staffel von „Germany's Next Topmodel“ liefert Heidi Klum diesmal sogar selbst. Gemeinsam mit Snoop Dogg hat sie den Song "Chai Tea with Heidi" aufgenommen. Hier alle Infos zur Show.

Bald ist es wieder soweit. Ab dem 3. Februar strahlt Pro Sieben die 17. Staffel von „Germany's Next Topmodel“ (GNTM) aus. Wieder sucht Model-Mama Heidi Klum nach dem neuen deutschen Gesicht für die Mode- und Werbewelt. Vergangenes Jahr wurde wegen Corona komplett in Europa gedreht. Diesmal geht es auch wieder nach Los Angeles, in Heidis Wahlheimat. Was Sie sonst noch über die neue Staffel von GNTM wissen sollten, lesen Sie hier.