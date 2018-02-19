GNTM 2018 - Wer ist raus? Wer ist Germany's Next Topmodel 2018?

Ein Beitrag geteilt von TONI (@toni.topmodel.2018) am Feb 19, 2018 um 5:34 PST

Toni hat es bei GNTM nicht nur bis in die elfte Runde geschafft. Sie durfte auch mit Julianna zu einem Werbedreh nach Havanna fliegen. Da dachten schon viele, dass sie am Ende den Titel holt. Und so war es dann auch! Sie ist die Gewinnerin von Germany's Next Topmodel 2018.