Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus! : Zieht ein Ex-Bachelor ins Dschungelcamp 2023?

Düsseldorf Anfang 2023 findet wieder die RTL-Show „Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!“ statt. Nun stehen die ersten Kandidaten fest. Wer zieht diesmal ins Dschungelcamp?

So soll der Ex-Bachelor Andrej Mangold in der nächsten Staffel das Camp beziehen. Nach „Das Sommerhaus der Stars - Kampf der Promipaare“ 2021 und der bereits aufgezeichneten Show „Skate Fever – Stars auf Rollschuhen“, die in diesem Jahr ausgestrahlt werden soll, könnte das Dschungelcamp also schon das dritte TV-Format sein, an dem der 35-Jährige teilnimmt.