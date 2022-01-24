„Mir geht es nicht gut“ : Diese traurige Nachricht erfuhr Tina Ruland im Dschungelcamp

Die Promis haben sich in den ersten Tagen im Dschungelcamp in Südafrika eingelebt. Es gab bereits erste Flirts und eklige Prüfungen. Kandidatin Tina Ruland geht es allerdings nicht gut. Das ist der Grund.

Die deutsche Schauspielerin Tina Ruland hat im Dschungelcamp in Südafrika eine traurige Nachricht erhalten: Ihre beste Freundin Astrid ist nach langer und schwerer Krankheit gestorben.

Während Tina Ruland im Dschungel ist, betreut ihre Freundin, die ehemalige Profiboxerin Regina Halmich, das Instagram-Profil der Schauspielerin. Am Sonntagabend postete Halmich dort ein schwarzes Foto und schrieb dazu: „Eine unfassbar traurige Nachricht, die mich heute erreicht hat. Tinas beste Freundin Astrid ist gestern nach langer und schwerer Krankheit verstorben. Ich möchte nichts vorwegnehmen, euch dennoch informieren, weil auch Tina wird davon erfahren. Es war ihr ausdrücklicher Wunsch, dass sie auch im Camp davon erfährt, wenn sich Astrids Zustand verschlechtert. Tina, wir alle fühlen mit Dir! Mein herzliches Beileid geht auch an die gesamte Familie. Ruhe in Frieden, liebe Astrid.“