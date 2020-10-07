7. Oktober 2020 um 13:51 Uhr
Erste Gerüchte
:
Sind diese drei Kandidatinnen beim Dschungelcamp in Nordwales dabei?
Die beiden Moderatoren des Dschungelcamps, Sonja Zietlow und Daniel Hartwig (Archiv).
Foto: dpa/Marius Becker
Auf in den „walisischen Dschungel“: Die Teilnehmer von „Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!“ werden 2021 wegen der Corona-Pandemie nach Wales statt nach Australien reisen. Aber wer ist mit an Bord?
Die Corona-Pandemie bringt notgedrungen auch für viele Fernsehformate Änderungen mit sich, so auch für die nächste Staffel des „Dschungelcamps“. Klar ist: die Teilnehmer von „Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!“ werden im Januar nach Wales ziehen. Wer aber sind die „Stars“ in der 15. Staffel?
Ersten Gerüchten der „Bild“ zufolge sollen Claudia Effenberg, Tina Ruland und Lisha Savage mit dabei sein. Effenberg hat bereits Erfahrung mit Reality-Shows, so war sie etwa 2014 bei „Promi Big Brother“ mit dabei.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Effenberg (@claudiaeffenberg) on Sep 26, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT

</aside>
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir
Inhalte von Instagram
angezeigt werden.
Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren
Datenschutzseite blockieren
An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.
Auch die Kölner Schauspielerin Tina Ruland kann Reality-TV-Erfahrungen vorweisen, sie machte 2018 bei der RTL-Show „Let’s Dance“ mit. Bekannter ist sie allerdings durch ihre Rolle im Film „Manta, Manra“ und in der Serie „Nicht von schlechten Eltern“.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Ruland (@tinaruland) on Sep 12, 2020 at 9:08am PDT
</aside>
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir
Inhalte von Instagram
angezeigt werden.
Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer
Datenschutzseite blockieren
An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.
Der Gerüchteküche zufolge ist auch Lisha Savage mit an Bord. Die Youtuberin aus Berlin ist derzeit schon im „
Sommerhaus der Stars“ zu sehen - bislang ihr einziger Auftritt im deutschen TV.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑳𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂&𝑳𝒐𝒖 𝒂𝒌𝒂 𝑴𝒓.&𝑴𝒓𝒔. 𝑺𝒂𝒗𝒂𝒈𝒆 (@lishaandlou_the_originals) on Jul 2, 2020 at 1:54am PDT
</aside>
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir
Inhalte von Instagram
angezeigt werden.
Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer
Datenschutzseite blockieren
An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.
RTL2-Kuppelshow
: Alle wichtigen Infos zu „Love Island“ auf einen Blick
Alternative Drehorte wegen Corona
: Wird das Dschungelcamp 2021 in England gedreht?
Wegen Corona-Krise
: Briten verlegen ihr „Dschungelcamp“ nach Europa – zieht RTL nach?
Bestätigt wurde noch keine der genannten Frauen.
+++ Dschungelcamp wird 2021 in einem Schloss in Nordwales gedreht+++
Schafe statt Schlangen: Wegen der Corona-Pandemie dreht RTL sein „Dschungelcamp“ 2021 in dem Schloss Gwrych Castle in Wales statt im australischen Dschungel.
Das teilte RTL.de am Freitag mit. „Australien scheidet derzeit für die Produktion aus, so wie für uns alle Urlaubsreisen in entfernte Länder schwierig oder gar nicht möglich sind“, sagte RTL-Geschäftsführer Jörg Graf laut Mitteilung.
Die Show deshalb ausfallen zu lassen, sei für den Kölner Privatsender aber nicht infrage gekommen: „Wir wollen unbedingt im Januar mit "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" wieder On-Air sein und sind der Überzeugung, dass wir dies in der aktuellen Situation in Wales sehr gut umsetzen können (...). Wenn ich mir ansehe, wer teilnehmen wird, und mir dabei die Dschungelprüfungen in Wales vorstelle, würde ich am liebsten gleich loslegen mit der Show“, frohlockte Graf.
Die 15. Staffel sollen wie gewohnt Sonja Zietlow (52) und Daniel Hartwich (42) präsentieren. Einzelne Formatbestandteile würden „für den neuen Produktionsort adaptiert“, erklärte der Sender. Prominente müssten „die Shorts gegen Thermo-Unterwäsche tauschen“.
Die neue Konstellation dürfte die Macher vor Herausforderungen stellen. Das Spektakel hatte bisher Australiens Sommer als Kulisse. Auf der Nordhalbkugel sind die Januar-Temperaturen deutlich kühler. In Cardiff, Hauptstadt von Wales, beträgt die Durchschnittstemperatur dann sieben Grad. Das dürfte die Open-Air-Festspiele mit Wasser, Schlamm und Glibber erschweren. Die für Ekelprüfungen beliebten Insekten und Spinnen haben im europäischen Winter zumeist Ruhezeit.
Aber was vermutlich die kniffligste Aufgabe ist: Die spannendsten Gespräche finden im Dschungelcamp traditionell am abendlichen Lagerfeuer statt. Das Best-of konnte bisher dank Zeitverschiebung pünktlich zusammengeschnitten werden. Statt in Ruhe die Kamera draufzuhalten und die besten genuschelten Lebensbeichten zu filtern, ist RTL dieses Mal mit nur einer Zeitzone Abstand abends dabei. Und natürlich bleibt die Frage, ob es überhaupt ein Lagerfeuer gibt.
Die Entscheidung, nach Wales zu gehen, sei noch „sehr frisch“, sagte dazu ein RTL-Sprecher. Jetzt stehe die Planung an. „An der Dramaturgie wird sich sicher etwas ändern und natürlich müssen wir uns den neuen Gegebenheiten auf vielen Ebenen anpassen. Das gilt auch für die Übertragung.“ Es werde 2021 „auf jeden Fall anders, aber wir freuen uns auf die Herausforderung, eine tolle Show zu machen“.
Manches wird sich allerdings keinesfalls ändern: Die Kandidaten dürfen sich laut RTL auch in Wales „auf Reis und Bohnen sowie jede Menge Nervenkitzel und Überraschungen auf dem Weg zum "König oder zur Königin des walisischen Dschungels" freuen“. Täglich muss ein Star zur Prüfung antreten. „Und nur bei erfolgreich absolvierter Prüfung gibt es mehr zu essen als Reis und Bohnen oder Bohnen und Reis.“
„Ich bin ein Star - holt mich hier raus!“ ist seit langem ein Erfolgsformat des Senders. Das Finale der 14. Staffel im Januar verfolgten 6,22 Millionen Zuschauer, was RTL einen Marktanteil von 30 Prozent bescherte.
Das britische Gegenstück zur Sendung, „I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!“, findet bereits im Herbst im Schauer-Schloss statt. RTL erhofft sich, davon zu lernen.
Eine Frage, die viele Fans bewegt: Wird Dr. Bob dabei sein? RTL dazu: „Wir wissen, wie wichtig der Dschungel-Arzt für die Promis ist und hoffen sehr, dass Dr. Bob bei den Dreharbeiten dabei sein wird. Allerdings lebt er auf einer großen Farm zwischen Sydney und Canberra. Natürlich bemühen wir uns sehr, ihn auch nach Wales zu bekommen, um der Dschungel-Schloss-Arzt zu werden.“