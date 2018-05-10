Die Bachelorette 2018 - wir stellen Ihnen alle Kandidaten vor

"Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Am 18. Juli 2018 startet auf RTL die nächste Staffel der Kuppel-Show "Die Bachelorette". Wir stellen die Kandidaten vor. Jan Elsigk (24), Bank-Mitarbeiter aus Saarbrücken "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Jorgo Alatsas (30), Masterabsolvent aus Mannheim "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Manuel Dichtl (38), Facharzt für Orthopädie und Unfallchirurgie aus Frankfurt "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Alexander Hindersmann (29), Personal Trainer aus Gammelby "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Stefan Gritzka (35), Steuerfachangestellter aus Hannover "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Dennis Zrener (25), Tourismuskaufmann aus Iffezheim "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Andi Janzen (28), KFZ-Sachbearbeiter aus Bielefeld "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Daniel Lott (27), Vertriebsingenieur aus Bad Saulgau "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Kevin Pander (27), Versicherungskaufmann aus Norderstedt "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Vadim Vyskubov (27), Export-Assistent aus Weinheim "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Sören Altmann (33), DJ aus Hamburg "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Brian Dwyer (27), Maler und Lackierer aus Sauerlach "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Sascha Schmitz (39), Werbefachmann aus Tönisvorst "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Maxim Sachraj (29), Ingenieur aus Hamburg "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Chris Kunkel (28), Automobilkaufmann aus Hanau "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Kai Schrader (38), Karriere-Berater aus Dortmund "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Filip Pavlovic (24), Fitnesstrainer aus Hamburg "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Eddy Mock (27), Tanz- und Fitnesstrainer aus Neustadt "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Dave Rupp (33), Gastronom aus Völklingen "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten Foto: MG RTL D Rafi Rachek (28), Personal Trainer aus Köln Bachelorette 2018 - wer ist raus, wer ist noch dabei? Das sind die Gewinner der ehemaligen Staffeln vom Bachelor und der Bachelorette. Auch interessant RTL-Show : "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Wer ist raus, wer ist noch dabei? Show-Ableger startet im Mai : Die Kandidaten von "Bachelor in Paradise" 2018 RTL-Show : Die "Bachelor" und "Bachelorette"-Protagonisten heute Fotos : Nadine Klein ist die Bachelorette 2018 zurück weiter