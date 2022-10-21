Revival von Sat.1-Show : Britt Hagedorn kehrt mit „Britt - Der Talk“ zurück

Düsseldorf Der Daily Talk kehrt ins deutsche Fernsehen zurück. Britt Hagedorn lädt ab Oktober wieder spannende Gäste zu ihrer Sendung „Britt - der Talk“ ein. Wann die Show kommt und auf was sich Fans und Zuschauer sonst noch freuen können.

Montag, den 24. Oktober sollten sich Talkshow-Fans ganz dick im Kalender anstreichen, denn die beliebte Talkshow-Moderatorin Britt Hagedorn kehrt zurück. Um 16.00 Uhr begrüßt sie auf Sat.1 die ersten Gäste zum Thema „Anders als andere - ich will so bleiben, wie ich bin!“ Ab dann lädt sie täglich neue spannende Gäste ein und spricht mit ihnen von 16 bis 17 Uhr über ihre Probleme, Sorgen oder Meinungen. Dazu sagt die Moderatorin: „Ab Montag rücken wir in 'Britt - Der Talk' wieder die Themen mehr ins Spotlight, die uns alle im Alltag tangieren.“