“Bauer sucht Frau“ 2022 : Wann kommt die neue Staffel im TV und Stream?

Düsseldorf Die neue Staffel von „Bauer sucht Frau“ steht in den Startlöchern. Bereits zum 18. Mal begeben sich 17 einsame Herzen auf die Suche nach der passenden Partnerin oder dem passenden Partner. Doch wann läuft die Kuppelshow im TV und Stream?

In diesem Jahr beginnt die neue Staffel von „Bauer sucht Frau“ ausnahmsweise schon früher als in den den vergangenen Jahren. Starteten die Staffeln bisher immer Ende Oktober oder Anfang November, geht es mit Staffel 18 nun schon am 10. Oktober los. Inka Bause begrüßt dann 16 Bauern und eine Landwirtin, Zusammen begeben sie sich auf die Suche nach der jeweiligen Traumfrau oder dem Traummann.