Bachelorette 2022 : Was Sharon Battiste zur Ausstrahlung der ersten Folge sagt

Foto: RTL 21 Bilder Licht aus, Spot an - 20 Männer treffen Traumfrau Sharon

Am 15. Juni und vorab schon am 8. Juni auf RTL+ ist es wieder soweit: Die neue Staffel der erfolgreichen RTL-Kuppelshow „Die Bachelorette“ startet. Was Sharon Battiste, die Bachelorette 2022, ausmacht und was sie zur Ausstrahlung der ersten Folge zu sagen hat. Alle aktuellen Infos zum Showformat.

+++ 8. Juni +++ Sharon Battiste freut sich auf Ausstrahlung der ersten Folge

Am heutigen Abend startet die neue Staffel der Bachelorette auf dem Streamingportal RTL+. Und die diesjährige Bachelorette, Sharon Battiste, ist schon voll aus dem Häuschen. Auf ihrem Instagram-Profil drückt sie ihre Vorfreude über die Ausstrahlung der ersten Folge aus. Es seien nicht mal mehr 24 Stunden bis zum Erscheinen, schreibt sie in dem Posting, das sie lächelnd, mit einer Rose in der linken Hand, in Thailand zeigt.

„Ich flippe aus vor Freude“ jubelt die 30-Jährige. Ihre Fans teilen die Begeisterung. Sie posten viele Herzchen und Komplimente unter den Post und wünschen der Bachelorette bei der Suche nach ihrem Traummann viel Erfolg.

+++ 7. Juni +++ Bachelorette Sharon übt schon mal die Rosenvergabe

Am 8. Juni geht es auf dem Sender RTL+ los mit der ersten Folge der Bachelorette. Sharon Battiste hat schon mal geübt, wie sie ihre Rosen verteilt und postet ihr Übungsvideo auf Instagram. Dabei hat sie verschiedene Varianten ausprobiert. Die 30-Jährige äußert dabei ihre Befürchtung, bei der Vergabe kein Wort herauszubekommen und so hat sie auch eine Version einstudiert, die ohne Worte auskommt. Die sonst so ehrliche und direkte Sharon wirkt beim Üben der Rosenübergabe sogar etwas schüchtern. Wir dürfen also gespannt sein auf ihr erstes Mal.

+++ 7 Juni +++ Die neue Bachelorette stellt sich vor

In einem Video hat sich die neue Bachelorette vorgestellt. Ihre ehrliche und direkte Art rückt sofort in den Fokus. Und so erfährt der Zuschauer als Erstes, dass Sharon Battiste sich Botox spritzt. Allerdings nicht im Gesicht, um Falten zu glätten, sondern unter den Achseln. „Ich hätte sonst immer eine nasse Achsel. Das ist unsexy, oder?“, sagt sie. Im weiteren Verlauf des Interviews gibt die 30-Jährige sich nicht weniger offen und direkt und darauf sollten sich die Kandidaten einstellen. Sie sei ein anderer Typ Frau, bestimmt nicht jedermanns Geschmack, hoffe aber, dass in der Show doch jemand dabei ist, der sie gut findet.

Die gelernte Bürokauffrau folgte ihrem Traumberuf Schauspielerin und war in der RTL-Serie "Köln 50667" in der Rolle der "Bo" zu sehen. Außerdem arbeitet sie als Model und Influencerin und hat mehr als 139.000 Follower auf Instagram. Ihr zukünftiger Partner soll ihr bester Freund, Liebespartner und Ratgeber sein. Nachwuchs könnte sich die Wahlkölnerin auch in den nächsten fünf Jahren vorstellen. Allerdings sollte ihr Traummann „unbedingt schöne Zähne und ein gepflegtes Aussehen“ haben. Der Charakter ihres Zukünftigen sollte natürlich auch stimmen. Battiste zufolge ist es keine große Herausforderung, sie zu erfreuen, Kleinigkeiten wie ein geschmiertes Käsebrot wenn sie nach Hause kommt, schätze sie genauso sehr wie größere Gefälligkeiten.

Schüchtern wirkt Battiste nicht und sie spricht die Dinge direkt an. Mit ihr können die Männer über Sex reden, wenn erst einmal das Vertrauen da ist. Auch ihr gesundheitliches Problem bringt die Halb-Jamaikanerin offen zur Sprache. Die 30-Jährige trägt aufgrund von krankheitsbedingtem Haarausfall Perücken. Für das Model ist das ein emotionales Thema, zu dem sie jedoch in aller Öffentlichkeit steht.

+++ „Die Bachelorette“ geht in die nächste Runde +++

Sharon Battiste ist die neue RTL-„Bachelorette“. Sie wird ab 15. Juni um 20.15 Uhr in der bereits neunten Staffel der Kuppel-Show die Rosen verteilen. Die 30 Jahre alte Wahl-Kölnerin mit jamaikanischen und deutschen Wurzeln sagt über ihre Teilnahme an der Flirtshow: „Ich glaube das wird das Verrückteste, was ich jemals gemacht habe.“

Auch die Kandidaten für die neue Staffel sind mittlerweile bekannt. 20 Männer im Alter von 23 bis 36 werden an dem Format teilnehmen und um das Herz von Sharon kämpfen. Gedreht wurde die neue Staffel erstmals außerhalb von Europa. Nachdem es in den letzten Staffeln unter anderem nach Portugal und Griechenland ging, sucht die Bachelorette diesmal in Thailand nach ihrem Traummann.

Foto: RTL/René Lohse 22 Bilder Das sind die Kandidaten bei „Die Bachelorette“ 2022

Wer kann das Herz der 30-Jährigen erobern? Dies wird sich im großen Finale am 10. August zeigen. Die gesamte Staffel wird jeden Mittwoch um 20.15 Uhr auf RTL übertragen. Abonnenten des Streamingdienstes RTL+ können die Folgen immer schon eine Woche vor der TV-Ausstrahlung online sehen.

In der vergangenen Staffel trat die 27-jährige Maxime Herbord als Bachelorette vor die Kameras. Sie entschied sich nach mehreren Wochen voller romantischer Abenteuer-Dates und spannenden Rosen-Nächten für Kandidat Raphael Fasching. Aus den beiden wurde allerdings kein Paar.

Im Pendant zur Bachelorette trat Dominik Stuckmann zu Beginn diesen Jahres bereits als Bachelor an. Er entschied sich zum Ende der Show für Anna Rossow, mit der er auch heute noch zusammen ist und eine glückliche Beziehung führt.

(joko/dw/hf/dpa)