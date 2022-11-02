Kuppelshow auf RTL+ : Ehemalige Bachelor- und Bachelorette-Kandidaten suchen bei „Bachelor in Paradise“ die große Liebe

Düsseldorf Es ist wieder soweit: Bei „Bachelor in Paradise“ suchen ehemalige Bachelor- und Bachelorette-Teilnehmer nach der großen Liebe. Wer bekommt diesmal eine Rose?

+++ 2. November +++

Die vierte Staffel von „Bachelor in Paradise“ startet am 3. November 2022 auf RTL+. Diesmal gehen 24 Singles an den Start, die schon bei „Der Bachelor“ oder „Die Bachelorette“ ihr Glück versucht haben, aber am Ende leider leer ausgingen. Im Kampf um die Rosen sind die Teilnehmerinnen und Teilnehmer schon erprobt, können sie nun also bei „Bachelor in Paradise“ ihre große Liebe finden?