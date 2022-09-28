Aston Martin, Uhren und mehr : Auktionshaus Christie’s versteigert James-Bond-Exponate

London In London sollen ab Mittwoch, 28. September, 60 James-Bond-Exponate aus 60 Jahren Film-Geschichte versteigert werden. Mit dabei unter anderem ein Aston Martin DB5 aus dem Film „No Time To Die“.

James Bond ist eine der legendärsten Figuren der Film-Geschichte. Unvergessen bleiben seine Vorstellung als „Bond. James Bond“ und auch die Bestellung eines Martinis: „Geschüttelt, nicht gerührt“. Und mindestens genauso ikonisch wie die Sprüche des Leinwand-Helden sind auch verschiedene Gegenstände, die der MI6-Agent in seiner Laufbahn besaß und benutzte. Im Londoner Auktionshaus Christie’s sollen nun 60 Exponate aus den Filmen versteigert werden.

Ein Highlight ist dabei mit Sicherheit ein Aston Martin DB5, den Bond zuletzt im Film „No Time To Die“ fuhr. Um es genau zu nehmen, handelt es sich bei dem Wagen um einen von acht Aston Martins, die für den Film verwendet wurden. „Die Nachbauten waren für verschiedene Actionszenen konzipiert. Es gab DB5s, die ein Stuntman auf dem Dach sitzend gefahren hat, damit sich die Schauspieler auf ihr Schauspiel konzentrieren konnten“, erklärte Meg Simmonds, die Archiv-Direktorin von EON Productions, der britischen Filmgesellschaft, die beinahe alle James-Bond-Filme produziert hat.

Da es sich bei dem Modell, das derzeit beim Auktionshaus Christie’s zum Verkauf steht, um ein Stunt-Auto handelt, sieht es sehr zerschrammt aus. Dafür besitzt es aber eine Schießvorrichtung anstelle von Front-Scheinwerfern. Zudem soll es der einzige 007-DB5 bleiben, der versteigert wird. Der erwartete Preis: Ganze zwei Millionen Pfund. Christie’s bietet daneben aber auch noch weitere interessante Gegenstände aus dem James-Bond-Fundus zum Verkauf an.

Darunter befinden sich eine "Duesenberg 007 E-Gitarre", das bionische Auge von Primo aus „No Time To Die“, das Schnellboot aus „Die Welt ist nicht genug“ mit Pierce Brosnan und ein Motorrad. Zudem gibt es von „No Time To Die“-Interpretin Billie Eilish, Bond-Darsteller Daniel Craig und Komponist Hans Zimmer signierte Notenblätter und Filmklappen zu ersteigern. Weitere wertvolle Exponate sind verschiedene Kleidungsstücke und Uhren, darunter die „Omega Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition“, von denen sich das Auktionshaus ebenfalls eine hohe Summe verspricht. Der Erlös soll wie schon bei vergangenen Bond-Auktionen für wohltätige Zwecke gespendet werden. Während die teuren Stücke schon am ersten Auktionstag unter den Hammer kommen, läuft die Auktion mit den restlichen Exponaten noch bis einschließlich 5. Oktober.