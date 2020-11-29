29. November 2020 um 10:49 Uhr
Aus nach 20 Jahren
:
ARD setzt Erfolgsserie „Um Himmels Willen“ ab
Die beiden Hauptdarsteller von „Um Himmels Willen“: Fritz Wepper und Janina Hartwig.
Foto: ARD/Barbara Bauriedl
München Sie war über 20 Jahre hinweg das Aushängeschild der ARD am Dienstagabend, die Serie „Um Himmels Willen“. Nun zieht die ARD Konsequenzen aus den sinkenden Quoten und stellt die Serie ein.
- Nach fast 20 Jahren wird die ARD-Erfolgsserie „Um Himmels Willen“ abgesetzt. „Wir sind der festen Überzeugung, dass man aufhören sollte, wenn es am schönsten ist“, sagte die Leiterin der ARD-Gemeinschaftsredaktion Serien im Hauptabendprogramm, Jana Brandt, einer Mitteilung vom Samstag zufolge. Nach 260 Episoden sei es Zeit für Neues. „So viel sei verraten: Wir setzen auch zukünftig am Dienstagabend auf Unterhaltung für die ganze Familie“, hieß es weiter, ohne dass Einzelheiten dazu genannt wurden.
„Um Himmels Willen“ lief seit Januar 2002 am Dienstagabend im Ersten. Von Anfang an dabei war
Fritz Wepper in der Rolle des Wolfgang Wöller, Bürgermeister des fiktiven Städtchens Kaltenthal. In der Serie geht es um einen „liebevoll-frotzeligen Schlagabtausch“ - wie es in der ARD-Mitteilung hieß - zwischen Wöller und den Nonnen des örtlichen Klosters.
Im Frühjahr 2021 soll die 20. und dann letzte Staffel laufen. Mitwirken wird auch Janina Hartwig als Schwester Hanna - neben „vielen weiteren Kolleginnen und Kollegen, die teilweise seit der ersten Folge mit an Bord sind“, wie es hieß.