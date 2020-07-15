15. Juli 2020 um 07:31 Uhr
Moderatorin Duna Hayali
:
„Habe fast täglich mit Rassismus zu tun“
ZDF-Moderatorin und Journalistin Dunja Hayali (Archivfoto).
Foto: Jennifer Fey
Berlin Die ZDF-Moderatorin Dunja Hayali ist nicht erst seit dem Tod des Afroamerikaners George Floyd mit rassistischen Anfeindungen konfrontiert. Die 46-Jährige sagt, dass sie selbst fast jeden Tag Diskriminierung erfahre - auch Morddrohungen habe sie schon erhalten.
„Ich habe mit Rassismus, seitdem ich beim ZDF bin, fast täglich zu tun“, sagte die 46-Jährige dem
Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. „Das fängt online an mit Beleidigungen und Morddrohungen bis hin zu Beschimpfungen und Angriffen auf der Straße.“
Hayali führt das aber nicht nur auf ihren Migrationshintergrund zurück, sondern auf eine „Mischung aus verschiedenen Dingen: Ich habe Migrationsvordergrund, ich arbeite unter anderem für den ÖRR (Öffentlich-Rechtlicher Rundfunk), ich bin eine Frau - oft geht Rassismus auch Hand in Hand mit Sexismus, gerade wenn er von rechts außen kommt“.
Hayali erhebt seit Jahren gegen Rassismus ihre Stimme. Ab diesem Donnerstag hat sie im ZDF wieder eine eigene Sendung mit dem Titel „dunja hayali“. An fünf Donnerstagen ersetzt sie in der TV-Sommerpause den Donnerstags-Politik-Talk von Maybrit Illner.