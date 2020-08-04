4. August 2020 um 20:04 Uhr
Urlaub trotz Corona
:
44 Prozent wollen dieses Jahr noch verreisen
Ausflügler suchen Abkühlung im seichten Wasser des Lechs in Bayern (Archiv).
Foto: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand
München/Frankfurt Einer Umfrage zufolge steigen wieder die Reiseabsichten der Deutschen. Die Topziele sind Bayern und Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
29 Prozent planten hingegen für 2020 keine Urlaubsreise mehr, wie bei einer am Dienstag veröffentlichten Online-Befragung der Gesellschaft für Konsumforschung (GfK) im Auftrag des Bayerischen Zentrums für Tourismus herausgekommen ist.
Abwartend verhielt sich rund ein Viertel der mehr als 2000 Befragten im Alter zwischen 18 und 74 Jahren. Sie nannten häufig die Angst vor einer Corona-Infektion beziehungsweise die aufwendigen Präventionsmaßnahmen als Argumente gegen eine Reise.
Die Urlaubswilligen zieht es mehrheitlich zu deutschen Zielen mit Bayern und Mecklenburg-Vorpommern an der Spitze. Ins europäische Ausland wollten 17 Prozent aller Befragten noch aufbrechen. Hier lagen Österreich, Italien, die Niederlande und Spanien vorn. Bevorzugtes Reisemittel ist für 80 Prozent der Deutschlandurlauber und 59 Prozent der Auslandsinteressenten das Auto. Gebucht würden vor allem Ferienwohnungen und -häuser.