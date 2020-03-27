Neue Umfrage : Jeder Vierte leidet unter Zeitumstellung

Hamburg Eigentlich soll die Zeitumstellung bald Geschichte sein. Doch Europa lässt sich Zeit damit. Eine neue Umfrage zeigt: Viele in Deutschland haben Probleme mit der bisherigen Regelung.

Jeder vierte Mensch in Deutschland über 14 Jahren hat gesundheitliche Probleme durch die Zeitumstellung. Dies ergab eine repräsentative Umfrage der Krankenkasse DAK. Die meisten davon klagten allgemein über Müdigkeit. Mehr als die Hälfte der Betroffenen erklärte, sie leide unter Schlafproblemen. Ferner klagten die Befragten auch über Konzentrationsprobleme und depressive Verstimmungen in Folge der Zeitumstellung. Der Umfrage zufolge gaben Frauen häufiger als Männer an, schon einmal Probleme mit der Zeitumstellung gehabt zu haben.